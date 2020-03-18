Sentivate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,779.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $55,779.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.04072673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,326,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.