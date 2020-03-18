ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $80,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $38.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

