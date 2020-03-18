ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

SFBS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 115,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

