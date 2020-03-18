Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

