Shawn J. Carsten Buys 8,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Stock

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 2,778,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,971. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $15,933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

