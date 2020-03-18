Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

SHLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of SHLX opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

