SHIELD Price Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $51,858.38 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.02194493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.03439861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00647831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00689129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00085591 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00553178 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018529 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

