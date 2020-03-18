Shift (SHIFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $273,683.81 and approximately $379.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,806,855 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

