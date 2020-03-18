ShipChain Market Capitalization Hits $873,945.46 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $873,945.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

