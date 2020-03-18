Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SCVL stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.