Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $12.60 on Wednesday, hitting $240.26. 54,143,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,869,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

