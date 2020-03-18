Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,804 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Shopify worth $91,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $25.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,831. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

