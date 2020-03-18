ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $5,578.77 and $6.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.02223479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00194096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035447 BTC.

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

