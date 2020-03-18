SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Tops $230,596.64

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,596.64 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.02190576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.03405779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00644874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00686722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00085517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00545660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018593 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,277,929 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.