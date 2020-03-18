Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.84).

SHL traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.57 ($36.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,483 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

