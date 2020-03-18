Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,840 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

