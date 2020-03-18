Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,771,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,823,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 209,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 84,381 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 75,641 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $3,894,778.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $862.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

