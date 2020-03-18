SIMDAQ Market Capitalization Hits $14,995.59 (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded down 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. SIMDAQ has a total market capitalization of $14,995.59 and $1.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog.

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

