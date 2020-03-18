SingularDTV Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Braziliex, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.29 million and $73,220.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Binance and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.