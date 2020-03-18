Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 23,390,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,219,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after buying an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 645,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,148,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261,414 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.