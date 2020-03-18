Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 17,171 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $59,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,350 shares of company stock worth $98,135,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,730,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,608. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

