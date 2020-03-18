Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 83,578 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,578 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,856,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 137,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,330 shares of company stock worth $68,365,259. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,975,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,972. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

