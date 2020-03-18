Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 771.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,630 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.29% of Varian Medical Systems worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

NYSE VAR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. 1,294,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,018. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

