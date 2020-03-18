Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,325 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $93,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,615,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,204,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

