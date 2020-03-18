Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 170,985 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,985 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Amgen worth $223,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $6.00 on Wednesday, reaching $201.80. 5,590,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,406. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

