Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 237,486 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,486 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.67% of Radian Group worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDN traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,512. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

