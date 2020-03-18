Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 37,513 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $40,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.71.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $18.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.70. 2,201,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.06 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.