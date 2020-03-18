Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138,117 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.19% of Target worth $123,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.