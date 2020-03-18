Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,017 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 75,948,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,861,734. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.