Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,906,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,563,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,967,000 after purchasing an additional 839,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 56,836,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,637,756. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

