Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. 14,904,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,995. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

