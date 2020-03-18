Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 241.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,589 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded down $6.69 on Wednesday, reaching $485.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,834. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $512.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.