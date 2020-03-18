Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 1.15% of MGIC Investment worth $56,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 186,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

NYSE:MTG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

