Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $130.34 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,611 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.28% of Kimberly Clark worth $130,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB traded down $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $134.35. 4,326,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.