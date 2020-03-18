Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $170.23 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Visa were worth $170,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,743,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $139.80 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

