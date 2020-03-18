Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $203.69 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,790 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of Gilead Sciences worth $203,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 34,819,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

