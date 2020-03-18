Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $37.07 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.47. 12,554,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.80. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

