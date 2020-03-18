Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $53.94 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,090 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 23,773,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,396. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

