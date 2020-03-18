Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $61.68 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 1.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $61,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $3,889,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of WSM traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 2,908,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

