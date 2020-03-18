Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $64.30 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $17.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.61. 7,268,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,153. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.