Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $70.45 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $18.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.63. 14,641,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,467. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.77. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

