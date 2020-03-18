Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $71.14 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 147,794,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,365,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

