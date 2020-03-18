Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,341 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $223,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,251,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

