Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,134 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.26% of AFLAC worth $101,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of AFL traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 7,493,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,043. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

