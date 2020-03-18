Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 128,890 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,890 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 42,356,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,104,697. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.