Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 14,256 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after acquiring an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 232,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

MA traded down $22.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.84. 11,286,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

