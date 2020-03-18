Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 212,820 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 330.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $64,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.14. 2,465,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

