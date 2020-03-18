Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 29,056 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $113,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $14.45 on Wednesday, hitting $202.82. 21,687,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,622,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.13.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

