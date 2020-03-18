Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 299,130 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.72% of The Western Union worth $80,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,373,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.