Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 677,445 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 517.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity National Financial worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 6,136,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

